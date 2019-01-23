Politics Buhari Campaign Group Sues Atiku For Alleged Defamation – Channels Television

The Buhari Campaign Organisation, has instituted a N40million defamation suit against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of defaming President Muhammadu Buhari and his family. In the suit filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, President Buhari …

