President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Jair Bolsonaro on his emergence as Brazil’s new President. The President also felicitated with the people of Brazil for successfully going through the two rounds of the election and making their choice, thereby enhancing the democratic credentials of their country.....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2AAGVOn
