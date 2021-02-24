Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
Buhari: Cyber terrorists use internet to cause fear - New Telegraph
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged stakeholders in the country to endeavour to use internet and cyberspace to the advancement of national security and economic progression. The President made the call yesterday at the launch of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021...
www.newtelegraphng.com