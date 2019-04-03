President Muhammadu Buhari has communicated his non-assent to Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Fund Bill, 2018.
The President also declined assents to seven other bills forwarded to him by the National Assembly in February. The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki made the announcement at plenary …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2WJBHIy
Get More Nigeria Political News
The President also declined assents to seven other bills forwarded to him by the National Assembly in February. The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki made the announcement at plenary …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2WJBHIy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]