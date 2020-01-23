Metro Buhari has broken the law over extended tenure of service chiefs - PM News

#1
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana said President Muhammadu Buhari has breached the law by not terminating the appointment of the current security Service Chiefs.

Mr Falana, who appeared on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Monday, argued that the laws regulating military officers require the retirement of military officers who have served for 35 years or have reached the age of 60.

Service-chiefs-Nigeria-military.jpg


