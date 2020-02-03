Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, at the weekend lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as his unwavering determination towards deepening peace and development in the Niger Delta region.
Dokubo said Buhari has done well for the people of the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/3b61nHf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Dokubo said Buhari has done well for the people of the …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/3b61nHf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]