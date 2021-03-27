Kayode Israel
Buhari has no good ideas for governance –Northern Elders Forum - New Telegraph
Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that he was convinced that the presidency has run out of ideas. Baba-Ahmed stated this in an interview with Channel Television monitored on Friday. Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, who was also interviewed, had said...
www.newtelegraphng.com