A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Preye Aganaba, has said that the party has no choice than to represent President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians for re-election in 2019. Aganaba, who was a Senatorial candidate on the platform of the party in the 2015 election in Bayelsa, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja. According to him, the Buhari-led Federal Government is doing well to fix the country’s economy, and to this end, he should be re-elected in 2019. He added that electricity generation in the country had remarkably improved, while prices of food items and other essentials were also reducing. “I am not bothered about the economy because that will be fixed; for me, I’m looking at the politics of various zones, because that will determine our winning the election,’’ Aganaba said. He expressed optimism that with Buhari as APC candidate in 2019 in spite of his perceived health condition, the party would win the general elections, including presidential. ‘’I don’t think the president is terminally ill; like every other human being, he fell sick. The difference here is that he is the president, so you begin to hear stories. ‘’But he is back; I saw him yesterday and he is looking very fresh, at least, he rested very well in Daura,’’ he said. - NAN