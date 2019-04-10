The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai has come out with a sensational claim to say that President Muhammadu Buhari knows those behind the Zamfara killings while still doing nothing about it.
This is a very unusual stance given that the …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Zangzg
Get More Nigeria Political News
This is a very unusual stance given that the …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Zangzg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 33.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[38]