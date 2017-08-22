President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Service Chiefs in his office at his official residence, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Some of those in attendance include the Chief of Defence, Gen. Gabriel Olonishakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas. The purpose of the meeting is unknown as at time of filling this report, but sources say it could be connected to the President’s charge to the security agencies not to relent in their fight against insurgency. However, there had been anticipation of a likely reshuffle of the nation’s security hierarchy lately.