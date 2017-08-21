Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet. Okorocha made the call during 'Sunday Politics' on CHANNELS TV. “It is long overdue,” he said in response to a question on cabinet reshuffle. On Buhari's return, Okorocha said,“The return of Mr President is good news to all Nigerians and not just the APC and we must always remember that President Muhammadu Buhari is a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and so we all thank God for his safe arrival and that he is in good health and we pray that God will grant him the wisdom with which to carry out the affairs of this nation.''