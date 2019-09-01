JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Buhari says no corrupt person will go unpunished – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria

#1
Buhari also urged the EFCC to redouble its efforts in the war against corruption in the country. Lamenting on the rate of corruption in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to spare no one irrespective of their profile, in …

bubu.jpg

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MO3KWf
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top