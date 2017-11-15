Submit Post Advertise

Buhari Set To Appoint 8 New Ministers

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari is considering a tentative proposal to restructure some of the ministries, appoint eight new ministers to his cabinet and reshuffle the cabinet, Thisday reports.

    The move, according to reports, is to keep to his promise to the chieftains and loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the just concluded Caucus and NEC meeting.

    Presidency sources privy to the proposal told Thisday on Monday that the plan is to appoint eight new ministers who will all be politicians, to accommodate the yearnings of his party members including its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and at the same time position APC for the 2019 general elections.

    buharii.JPG

    In order to accommodate the eight new appointees to the cabinet, the plan is to get the president to split the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing into three ministries that will be manned by full ministers, and hived off the aviation and marine transport units from the Ministry of Transportation.

    One minister will man Aviation and another may lead Marine Transportation.
     
