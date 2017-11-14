President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, broke protocol by snubbing another Guard of Honour mounted for him at the Abakaliki Government House.
This will make it the second time in a day, the president will be snubbing the official activities.
Earlier the president did not inspect the Guard of Honour mounted in his honour by soldiers of the Nkwoagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki.
It was gathered that his failure to inspect the Guard of Honour was to save time for other numerous engagements lined up for his visit.
Nov 14, 2017