Prophet predicts discord between Buhari and Tinubu Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the confession by a former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, that the ruling party fabricated outright lies against Jonathan. …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2OR5eAV
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2OR5eAV
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]