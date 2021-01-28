Chinedu Iroka
Buhari to Service Chiefs: We're in state of emergency - New Telegraph
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to brace up for the responsibilities of safeguarding Nigeria's territorial integrity, stressing that the country is currently in a state of emergency. Buhari gave the charge during his inaugural meeting with the Service...
www.newtelegraphng.com