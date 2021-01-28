Politics Buhari to Service Chiefs: We’re in state of emergency – New Telegraph


Buhari to Service Chiefs: We're in state of emergency - New Telegraph

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to brace up for the responsibilities of safeguarding Nigeria's territorial integrity, stressing that the country is currently in a state of emergency. Buhari gave the charge during his inaugural meeting with the Service...
