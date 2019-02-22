The All Progressive Congress (APC) has said President Muhammadu Buhari, if defeated in the rescheduled presidential election, will concede defeat and congratulate who ever wins the race.
The ruling party however said for such to happen the process that will produce the winner must be free, fair and credible. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ItqNnV
Get More Nigeria Political News
The ruling party however said for such to happen the process that will produce the winner must be free, fair and credible. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ItqNnV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[8]