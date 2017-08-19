Nigeria's Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Saturday stated that President Muhammadu Buhari's return to the country after 103 days in London has vindicated him. According to him, there would be celebration at the home of every Nigerian over the recovery of the president. “We’ll, to say I have been vindicated is an understatement. I am happy and I believe so is every Nigeria. There will be surely celebration in the home of every Nigeria today,” he said. Asked if there will be any party to welcome the president, Mohammed jokingly said, “I heard the NTA is organizing a party and we will join you guys to celebrate.”