Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Entertainment Burna Boy Wins African Artiste Of The Year At Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (See Full List Of Winners) – Naijaloaded

#1
www.naijaloaded.com.ng

Burna Boy Wins African Artiste Of The Year At Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (See Full List Of Winners) » Naijaloaded

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has won the African Artiste of the Year award in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held over the weekend. Due to Burna Boy Wins African Artiste Of The Year At Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (See Full List Of Winners)
www.naijaloaded.com.ng www.naijaloaded.com.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Place your Ad here for $150.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top