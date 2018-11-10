Vacancy Call Centre Manager at Eat 'N' Go Limited, Lagos | Jobgurus

#1
Eat 'N' Go Limited is a restaurant group on a mission to become the premier food operator in Africa. So far, our growing family consists of three international brands, Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery & Pinkberry.

Eat ‘N’ Go limited officially started operation in August 2012 with the premier store at 4, Saka Tinubu Victoria Island, Lagos. Today, Eat N' Go has about 50 stores (outlet) across Nigeria and still growing with presence in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:

Job Positioin: Call Centre Manager (CCM)
Job Location: Victoria Island, Lagos



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2OBjQ1Y – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ng

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top