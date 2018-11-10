Eat 'N' Go Limited is a restaurant group on a mission to become the premier food operator in Africa. So far, our growing family consists of three international brands, Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery & Pinkberry.
Eat ‘N’ Go limited officially started operation in August 2012 with the premier store at 4, Saka Tinubu Victoria Island, Lagos. Today, Eat N' Go has about 50 stores (outlet) across Nigeria and still growing with presence in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Port Harcourt and Enugu.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Positioin: Call Centre Manager (CCM)
Job Location: Victoria Island, Lagos
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2OBjQ1Y – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ng
Get more Latest Jobs
Eat ‘N’ Go limited officially started operation in August 2012 with the premier store at 4, Saka Tinubu Victoria Island, Lagos. Today, Eat N' Go has about 50 stores (outlet) across Nigeria and still growing with presence in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Port Harcourt and Enugu.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Positioin: Call Centre Manager (CCM)
Job Location: Victoria Island, Lagos
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2OBjQ1Y – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ng
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[36]