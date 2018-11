Eat 'N' Go Limited is a restaurant group on a mission to become the premier food operator in Africa. So far, our growing family consists of three international brands, Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery & Pinkberry.Eat ‘N’ Go limited officially started operation in August 2012 with the premier store at 4, Saka Tinubu Victoria Island, Lagos. Today, Eat N' Go has about 50 stores (outlet) across Nigeria and still growing with presence in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Port Harcourt and Enugu.We are recruiting to fill the position of:Victoria Island, LagosFor details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2OBjQ1Y – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ngGet more Latest Jobs