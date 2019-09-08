The Canadian Government has again invited 3,600 Express Entry candidates to apply for Canadian Permanent Residence (PR) in a new draw held on 4th of September 2019. This is contained in Canada’s latest Immigration Newsletter.
The latest draw brings the total number of Invitations to Apply (ITAs) issued this year to 59,800. It should, however, be noted that the minimum Comprehensive Ranking …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2HSA71U
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The latest draw brings the total number of Invitations to Apply (ITAs) issued this year to 59,800. It should, however, be noted that the minimum Comprehensive Ranking …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2HSA71U
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]