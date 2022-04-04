Careers at TreNova



If your desire is to work in an institution where you can earn, learn and develop, TreNova School Support Centre is just the right place to be.

Inspiring, Engaging, Rewarding, Empowering and Fun.

These are some of the few words used by our regular staffs and affiliates to describe their work experience at TreNova Media. Working with us means you’re a part of an organization with clear vision and strong will to maintain excellence, innovation and quality customer service.



Why you should work with us

At TreNova, we aspire and are committed to preserve superiority and mark excellence in the quality of our work and look to bring ourselves to young talents who cherish such values. We deliberately seek passionate and highly diligent individuals who are extremely relentless and hardworking.



At TreNova, we are committed to improving our organization which enjoys and thrives on healthy internal and external competition making us remain competitive internally and in the industry.

Our work ethics, environment, polices and remunerations are centered towards personal growth and development which improves individual capacity development.





How to make money with us?



Survey Associates:

One of the many ways you can earn with us is to apply for our survey associates’ opportunities.

Who is a survey associate?

A survey associates is a researcher who collects data from a predefined group of respondents(schools) to gain information and insights into various topics of interest.





What you will be responsible for as a survey associate?



Job Summary:

As a Survey Associate with TreNova Consulting Group (TCG) in conjunction with the School Support Centre unit of our business, you will be responsible to visit private schools in Lagos to conduct surveys on behalf of the company. To succeed on this job, you must possess the following abilities:



Excellent Communication Skills: should be able to pass the intention of the research activity across clearly and in an easy-to-understand way.

Excellent customer facing skills: should be able to face respondents confidently, apply all the questions listed on the questionnaire and record the response comprehensively.

Very good at overcoming objections: should be able to anticipate and provide convincing answers to all the concerns that are capable of stopping the respondent completing the survey questionnaire.

Good customer relationship management skills: should be able to build rapport with customers and gain their cooperation.



Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification: NCE/OND

Experience Level: Junior

Experience Length: Minimum of 1-2 years experience



Responsibilities:

• Commune to schools to apply survey questionnaire.

• Meet the monthly survey quota.

• Contact new and existing customers to carry out survey in person.

• Actively seek out new survey opportunities through cold calling, customer-facing, and networking



Other Requirements:

• Excellent written & oral communications skills.

• Excellent customer-facing skills.

• Good negotiation and problem-solving skills.

• Excellent interpersonal skills

• Self-motivated with a results-driven approach.

• Fast learner and passion for success.



Remuneration Information:



Monthly Basic Salary: NGN 50,000

Performance Bonus: Up to NGN 100 per survey fully and successfully completed to requirement



Application Deadline: 15/04/2022

This position requires the staff to resume to and close from our office at Allen, Ikeja, Lagos Monday to Friday each week.



Calls Olayinka at Trenova on 09093930074 Whatsapp only: 08182033862