The beatification ceremony, held in the Algerian city of Oran, was the first of its kind in a Muslim nation.
The Roman Catholic clergy were killed between 1994 and 1996 during the decade-long conflict. Nineteen monks, nuns and other Catholics who were killed during Algeria’s civil war were beatified …
Read more via DW.COM – https://ift.tt/2G8mrBl
Get more World News
The Roman Catholic clergy were killed between 1994 and 1996 during the decade-long conflict. Nineteen monks, nuns and other Catholics who were killed during Algeria’s civil war were beatified …
Read more via DW.COM – https://ift.tt/2G8mrBl
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]