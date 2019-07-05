Suspected bandits have ambushed and killed a Catholic priest in Kufai Amadu in Takum local government area of Taraba state.
According to Channels Television, the priest was on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.
Shiban Tikari, chairman of the council, said the clergyman and his vehicle were set ablaze.
The chairman identified the deceased as David Tanko, a reverend father who hails from Wukari local government area of the state.
