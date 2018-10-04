In a related development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday allayed worries over the fluctuation in external reserves, assuring that with its current levels at over $44 billion, there’s no cause for alarm. The apex bank further assured that it will continue to ensure that finance is provided …
