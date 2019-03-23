The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday made interventions in the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) of the Foreign Exchange market totalling $268.60 million and Chinese Yuan CNY39.09 million.
Detail of the sales released by the apex bank showed that the sums were injected to …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2uo8nuK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Detail of the sales released by the apex bank showed that the sums were injected to …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2uo8nuK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]