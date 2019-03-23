Business CBN injects $268.60m, CNY39.09m into forex market – Newtelegraph

#1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday made interventions in the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) of the Foreign Exchange market totalling $268.60 million and Chinese Yuan CNY39.09 million.

Detail of the sales released by the apex bank showed that the sums were injected to …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2uo8nuK

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top