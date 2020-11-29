Business CBN is set to inject 50 Billion Naira Intervention Fund for Businesses in Nigeria – BellaNaija


CBN is set to inject 50 Billion Naira Intervention Fund for Businesses in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced a new set of initiatives to help Nigerians cope with the crippling economic effects of Covid-19. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele made this announcement at the recent quarterly Monetary Policy Review (MPR) meeting in Abuja. Part of the initiatives...
