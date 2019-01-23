The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Tuesday rejected the Federal High Court, Abuja, and National Industrial Court of Nigeria’s orders stopping the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.
Onnoghen is facing trial for alleged false declaration of assets. The CCT also held that the courts were …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2B0O7Dl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Onnoghen is facing trial for alleged false declaration of assets. The CCT also held that the courts were …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2B0O7Dl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]