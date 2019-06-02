Sports Champions League: Messi finishes as 2018/2019 top scorer [See top 14] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has finished this season as the top scorer in the Champions League.

Messi, whose team was eliminated in the semi-final against Liverpool, netted a total of 12 goals in the competition....



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EKvbuf

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[23]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top