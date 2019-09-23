Chams Plc has said that it is poised to uphold the sanctity of post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The newly appointed Group Managing Director of Chams Plc, Mr. Gavin Young, who spoke during Chams’ courtesy visit to NSE at the weekend, assured the exchange …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/352dIJk
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The newly appointed Group Managing Director of Chams Plc, Mr. Gavin Young, who spoke during Chams’ courtesy visit to NSE at the weekend, assured the exchange …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/352dIJk
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]