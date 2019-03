Mr. Chinenye Anyanwu is the Managing Director and CEO of Dependable Securities, a stock brokerage firm.In this interview, he gave insight into the sell-offs that engulfed the equities market on announcement of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of 2019 presidential election. He highlighted some of …Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VBivfr Get more: Nigeria Business News