Mr. Chinenye Anyanwu is the Managing Director and CEO of Dependable Securities, a stock brokerage firm.
In this interview, he gave insight into the sell-offs that engulfed the equities market on announcement of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of 2019 presidential election. He highlighted some of …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VBivfr
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In this interview, he gave insight into the sell-offs that engulfed the equities market on announcement of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of 2019 presidential election. He highlighted some of …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VBivfr
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]