Arsenal were on Saturday defeated 3-1 by Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge. Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, when asked about Chelsea's first goal said: "It was a foul. If you look at a number of games recently we can feel sorry. "It was 100% a foul, it was even dangerous play. That doesn't take anything away from the performance of Chelsea. "We had a strong start but didn't take the opportunites and after half time the second goal was the killer for us. "We were really naive and not clinical in our defending. Then Chelsea looked the better side. We took risks and they were well organised and played well on the counter attack and looked powerful. "We lost ball the many times. In situations we lacked maturity and experience. Individually some of our players were not at their best today." "We did fight until the end. At 3-0 down with 10 minutes to go, you can understand that the players are disappointed. Asked if his side are still in the title race, Wenger said: "It is not the ideal subject after game like that. "Chelsea are in a very strong position. They look solid, difficult to beat and we needed to be better today. "They don't lose against the big teams and that is always the secret to win a championship."