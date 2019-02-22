Chelsea have been banned from signing players for two transfer windows after being found guilty of breaching rules about signing minors by FIFA.
The Premier League club have also been fined more than £460,000, while the FA face a £390,000 sanction. The FA will appeal the fine, citing "concerns" with FIFA's disciplinary processes.
Chelsea can contest the transfer embargo in front of the FIFA Appeal Committee.
