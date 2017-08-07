Russian billionaire and Chelsea Football Club owner, Roman Abramovich, and his wife of 10 years, Dasha Zhukova, have separated. Abramovich, ranked as No. 139 on Forbes Billionaires List with a reported $9.1 billion, and Dahsa have two children together. They confirmed their separation in a joint statement today. Part of it read; “After 10 years together, the two of us have made the difficult decision to separate, but we remain close friends, parents and partners in the projects we developed together. We are committed to jointly raising our two children. " This is the third marriage for Abramovic. His first wife was Olga Yurevna Lysova and their marriage lasted from 1987 to 1990, with no children born. He married his second wife, air-stewardess Irina Malandina in 1991 and they have five kids together. They split in 2007 amid reports that he was dating Dasha, whom he is now separated from.