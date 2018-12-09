  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Business Chevron Corp budget $20bn for oil and gas project 2019 – Plus TV Africa

#1
Chevron Corporation, have set aside $20 billion as budget to facilitate oil and natural gas projects in 2019.

The oil giants plans to spend more on shale production in 201o and more on investments in refining and chemicals. It plans to spend $3.6 billion in the Permian Basin …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2B6D2zE

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top