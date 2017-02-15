Submit Post Advertise

Chinazo Ekezie - It Is Wrong to Marry a Broke Man

    Anambra born Nollywood starlet, Chinazo Ekezie, has said that she considers it a wrong move to marry a broke guy.

    No, I can’t marry a poor man, it’s not right to marry a poor man; I am a woman, I need to be taken care of, I need to be cared for. When I say I need to be taken care of I don’t mean I want to be travelling around the world all the time,'' the actress told VANGUARD.

    ''When a woman depends on a man, when a woman has a shoulder to cry on, when a woman has someone she can talk to about things that hurt her and stuffs like that, it makes a woman a better person. Women are just created to be cared for, yeah, believe it or not. We function better when we have someone who can at least help us out with 70% of our daily needs.”
     
