Chinese Investment in Nigerian Oil at $16 Billion

Chinese investments in the oil and gas industry of Nigeria have reached $16 billion, according to a senior official at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, but the industry needs even more to advance its production growth agenda.

Vanguard quotes NNPC’s Group Managing Director Malla Mele Kyari …

