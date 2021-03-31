Kayode Israel
Chinese Loan: Selfish lawmakers have put Nigeria in jeopardy – Amaechi
Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, says the decision by the House of Representatives to go public on the Sovereignty Immunity Clause in the Chinese loan has delayed the approval for the $5.3bn Ibadan-Kano standard gauge project. Daily Trust reports that the House of Representatives...
dailytrust.com