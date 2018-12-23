Sports City, Chelsea lose at home as United maul Cardiff 5-1 – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Premier League champions Manchester City were stunned at home by Crystal Palace yesterday, as Chelsea were beaten by Leicester City.

Second-placed City remain four points behind leaders Liverpool after losing 3-2, with.....



read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2rQNBmr

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top