News Comedian in court over alleged rape ADVERTISEMENT A 24-year-old comedian, Iyanuloluwa Adejumobi, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping a woman. However, when the case was mentioned, Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of Adejumobi, 26, who lives …

