GOVERNMENT’S bid to concession the Onitsha River port may have been mired in controversy as parties challenge the integrity and fairness of the bidding process.Investigations by Vanguard Maritime Report also indicated that the supervising ministries in the exercise may have forced a brake on the conclusion of the process.Consequently, though the implementing government agency, the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, said it has concluded the exercise since last month, it has not been able to communicate to the winner of the bid officially till date.