Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro Corps Members Dies After NYSC Football Game in Sokoto

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Apr 7, 2017 at 2:29 PM. Views count: 291

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Anthony Ochai, a corps member from Benue State, has died in Sokoto state after playing a football game.

    According to the Sokoto State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, he was serving at the Government Secondary School, Tsamaye, Sabon-Birni Local Government of the state.

    He released the sad news during the passing out ceremony of 1,411 corps members deployed to the state under the 2016 batch ”A”, Stream One on Friday.

    “The deceased was resting after a football match between the various batches of the scheme, suddenly he just collapsed and died," he said.

    “His remains were brought to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and it was confirmed that he died of heart failure," he added.

    Abubakar further stated that the late corps member hailed from Ugbokolo village in Ukopo local government of Benue state.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Apr 7, 2017 at 2:29 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments