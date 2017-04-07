Anthony Ochai, a corps member from Benue State, has died in Sokoto state after playing a football game. According to the Sokoto State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, he was serving at the Government Secondary School, Tsamaye, Sabon-Birni Local Government of the state. He released the sad news during the passing out ceremony of 1,411 corps members deployed to the state under the 2016 batch ”A”, Stream One on Friday. “The deceased was resting after a football match between the various batches of the scheme, suddenly he just collapsed and died," he said. “His remains were brought to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and it was confirmed that he died of heart failure," he added. Abubakar further stated that the late corps member hailed from Ugbokolo village in Ukopo local government of Benue state.