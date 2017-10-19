Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

World Couple Jailed for Kissing in Tunisia

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 19, 2017 at 4:58 PM. Views count: 83

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    A Frenchman and a Tunisian woman were convicted Wednesday on appeal in Tunis for “public indecency” after an altercation with police who arrested the couple while they were hugging in a car.

    The couple, who maintain that they were not kissing, were given a lighter sentence than the original term handed out at their October 4 trial, after widespread outrage on social media and in the press over the incident.

    The man was handed four months in prison for “public indecency” and “refusing to obey the police”, with the woman given a two-month sentence on the first charge only.

    “It’s an independent decision,” a spokesman for the public prosecutors’ office, Sofiene Sliti told AFP.

    “What has been reported nationally and internationally is wrong — they weren’t arrested for a kiss, the couple was naked,” he added.

    At the hearing Wednesday, the woman collapsed into tears when the court president read a police description saying a sexual act was in process when the couple were stopped on October 1 in a suburb of Tunis.

    The woman said that her friend had simply taken her into his arms when the plainclothes police stopped them and made them get out of the car.

    - AFP
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 19, 2017 at 4:58 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Couple Jailed Kissing
    1. siteadmin
      World

      [Photo] Russian 'Cannibal Couple' Admit To Eating 30 People

      siteadmin, Sep 27, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      994
      siteadmin
      Sep 27, 2017
    2. kemi
      World

      Couple Drowns as Car Plunges Into Lake During Sex [PHOTO]

      kemi, Jun 20, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      1,494
      chyfirst
      Jun 20, 2017
    3. Oluogunjobi
      World

      Passengers Watch As Couple Have Sex On Flight [SEE PHOTOS]

      Oluogunjobi, Jun 9, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      23
      Views:
      14,389
      Samguine
      Jun 15, 2017
    4. Lequte
      World

      Married Couple Find Out They're Twins While Trying to Get Pregnant

      Lequte, Apr 16, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      2,822
      Bishop
      Apr 16, 2017
    5. kemi
      World

      Couple Celebrates Wedding in Tricycle Convoy [SEE PHOTOS]

      kemi, Apr 13, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      4
      Views:
      1,160
      Mary Bola
      Apr 14, 2017
    6. Oluogunjobi
      World

      Why We Named Our Son 'Trump' - Iraq Couple

      Oluogunjobi, Feb 4, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,764
      Oluogunjobi
      Feb 4, 2017
    7. Jules
      World

      Church Pastor Jailed For Refusing to Wed Gay Couple

      Jules, Jul 16, 2015, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,724
      Jules
      Jul 16, 2015

    Comments