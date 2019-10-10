Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Court adjourns trial of Dasuki, others for alleged N19b fraud to Dec 11 – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
A federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has adjourned till December 11,2019 the trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), and four others for alleged misappropriation of N19.4 billion arms funds.

Arraigned alongside the ex-NSA are erstwhile …

dasuki.jpg

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/310IxLr

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top