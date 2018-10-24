Politics Court Asks FG To Make Power Sector Spending Public – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday granted Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) leave to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) to account for the spending in the power sector.

The leave was granted by …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2O3Q31s

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top