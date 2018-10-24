The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday granted Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) leave to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) to account for the spending in the power sector.
