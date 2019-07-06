advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Metro Court orders seizure of 14 houses, 22 bank accounts linked to Delta senator – TheCable

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered an interim forfeiture of properties belonging to Peter Nwaoboshi, lawmaker representing Delta north senatorial district. Delivering judgment in suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/18 filed by the special presidential investigation panel (SPIP) for the recovery of public property on behalf of the federal …

