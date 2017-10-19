The Magistrate Court Sitting at the Tinubu area of Lagos Island has released Aminu Abubakar, son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Channels Television reports. Aminu was later released on Wednesday hours after he was remanded in custody for disobeying an order of the court. Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye had ordered that he should be remanded in the court’s cell, pending the production of his six-year-old son who he allegedly kept away from his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori. The court, however, ordered his release after the boy was produced in court while Fatimo was granted custody of the boy for 10 days, after which the court would decide the permanent residence of the boy and his eight-year-old sister. The matter has been adjourned till November 1 for the determination of the full custody of the two children.