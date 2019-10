A high court in Lagos has summoned Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the state house of assembly, over the ongoing probe of 820 buses procured by the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, ex-governor of the state.Yetunde Adesanya, the chief judge, gave the order on Tuesday after an ex-parte motion was …Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Wx5Mw4 Get More Nigeria Political News