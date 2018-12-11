  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Court to entertain Dasuki’s application for trial suspension – Plus TV Africa

#1
The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Jan. 9, to entertain a motion filed by the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki for the suspension of his trial over alleged illegal arms possession.

He is standing trial on alleged illegal possession of firearms. Trial judge, Justice …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2QFt5TZ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top