I've only used this site one time. It was last week so I'm new to the Chinese retailer. Anyway, they had a drawing monitor/tablet that I'd been looking at for way cheaper than what Amazon was selling it for. The Ugee 2150, usually sells for $609 on Amazon, Gearbest was selling it for $387 during one of their flash sales. I researched the site for hours and even contacted Ugee just to make sure they're a legit retailer. Eventually I went ahead and just bought it. That was very late Wednesday, the 22nd. I felt more comfortable ordering it since it was in stock in their LA warehouse, instead of ordering it from China. They shipped it Friday, the 24th, via FedEx Ground, guessing that FedEx has to drive it with a bunch of other packages from LA to another FedEx facility on the east coast, I figured it'd take a few days. Got a tracking update Tuesday, it arrived in Buffalo, to be delivered Wednesday. This is the funny part, during the driver's route on Wednesday, they drove by my house and said they couldn't find the address. I called them after I got the tracking update, and FedEx called me back Thursday morning to verify the address. I confirmed it and described the house color (it's orange). They apologized and said the driver is new. Package was delivered around noon.